Here Is How You Can Look Amazing Without Makeup Like Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t look a day over 30 & she just showed off her gorgeous skin with absolutely no makeup on. If you want to get JLo’s natural, glowing skin, look no further because we have tips on how to look good with a bare face.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is so flawless, we can’t even handle it. She shared a video of herself with absolutely no makeup on and she still managed to look incredible — how does she do it? JLo posted a video of herself before her show, looking fresh faced and glowing in just a robe and a bun. She explained in the selfie video, “So this is what it’s like before the show. I sit here, no hair, no makeup, no nothing. Just trying to get mentally prepared, to give you all I have.” It’s amazing how good her skin looks with no makeup on and you can get her glowing look too!

We’re obsessed with JLo’s glowing dewy skin and all you need is the right product. If you want the look, you can use L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Day Moisturizer SPF 30 evenly all over the face, and it retails for only $19.99. Plus, we got amazing expert tips from Skin Health Expert, Dr. Karin Hermoni, PhD, Category Manager at Lycored, who shared her secrets on perfect skin.

1. Skin Care Product Ingredients: “Ingredients you should look for include collagen and Collagen peptides which help with skin firmness. You should also look for lipids like Ceramides, on the ingredient list as that supports the skin barrier function.”

Getting ready for show night… #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

2. Nutrition: “Healthy and diverse nutrition play a key role in skin health and beauty. A combination of different natural phytonutrients from fruits, vegetables and spices can work synergistically to support skin color and glow and provide the first line of defense against different environmental challenges our skin is coping with.”

What do you guys think of these tips? Will you try to get JLo’s gorgeous, glowing skin?