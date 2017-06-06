Is Jay Z Hinting At New Album Honoring Beyonce With Cryptic ‘4:44’ Messages?

It looks like Jay Z may be releasing a new album soon — and one that could be a direct response to Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade.’ Recently, fans have noticed ads with the number 4:44 being posted around New York City, and it’s caused major excitement. To find out why these signs have led to new album rumors, keep reading!

Is Jay Z about to take over the music world? It’s possible, as new ads with the number 4:44 are being posted all over New York City. Not only is the number 4 very important to Beyonce and Jay Z (they have matching IV tattoos and they were each born on the fourth day of their birth month), but according to fans on Twitter, the ad is sourced and paid for by TIDAL — the music streaming service owned by the rapper. So what does this all mean? Fans think a new Jay Z album is coming our way!

“The 4:44 has popped up on music sites and the add is sourced and paid for by tidal. Then it’s popped up all over NYC the past hour or two,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “New Jay Z album? 4:44. I’M READY.” Plus, one fan said she discovered a casting call for a new Jay Z video. “Saw a casting for a Jay-Z video here in LA. So you know what that mean,” she said. If another Jay Z album is coming our way, then we’re ready for it. It’s been too long since we’ve been treated to new songs by the rapper.

Plus, the 4:44 ads are leading fans to believe that Jay Z’s new album could be a direct response to Beyonce’s Lemonade — a way to honor her, if you will. Wouldn’t that be so cool? See some tweets from fans below. Click here to see more pics of Jay Z and Beyonce!

Jay Z got Twitter waiting for 4:44 pm like pic.twitter.com/aWLegU0L3i — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonG30) June 6, 2017

Waiting to see why Jay Z trending and 4:44 plastered all over new york like pic.twitter.com/2kGKUVy8li — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) June 6, 2017

If JAY Z drops The Blueprint 4 at 4:44 today I will die, this is too much pic.twitter.com/RWmJAu1izw — Stephen (@StephenOssola) June 6, 2017

