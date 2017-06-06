‘House Of Cards’ Season 5: Is [SPOILER] Really Dead?

‘House of Cards’ featured multiple shocking deaths, but there was one that left us with so many questions. Did [SPOILER] suffer a brutal fate after a nasty car accident in the season finale? Here’s what the showrunners and the star are saying!

In the season finale, LeAnn Harvey (Neve Campbell) is tailed while driving and run off the road. We don’t see the accident happen, but we do see footage of her crashed car later. However, LeAnn herself is nowhere to be seen. Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) watches it all go down and says, “Sometimes you don’t have to watch the whole movie to know how it ends.”

While it’s assumed LeAnn probably died in the crash, nothing is for certain until you’ve seen a body. When asked if LeAnn is actually dead showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese told Vulture via e-mail: “All will be revealed in time.” Talk about cryptic! Neve also told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t think I can answer that question. I’m sorry.” Truth is, she may not know if her character survives!

LeAnn made her entrance onto the House of Cards scene in season 4 and got extremely close to the Underwoods. At the end of season 5, the Underwoods got what they needed from her and broke their promise to make her President Claire Underwood’s (Robin Wright) chief of staff. Now that’s cold…

House of Cards has not been renewed for a sixth season, but the show is one of Netflix’s most popular series. After the way season 5 ended, there are a LOT of questions we need answered in the form of a sixth season. The fifth season of House of Cards is now streaming on Netflix.

