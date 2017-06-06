Is Karrueche Tran Dating Quavo?: She Addresses Those Romance Rumors — Watch Video

Are they or aren’t they?! Karrueche Tran sheepishly addressed the juicy rumors that she’s dating rapper Quavo on the red carpet at the premiere for her series ‘Claws’ on June 6. See the video of her response here!

There’s been tons of speculation and now we know the answer! (Or do we?) Karrueche Tran, 29, finally addressed those popular rumors that she is dating rapper Quavo, 26 but we aren’t entirely convinced. Karrueche recently spoke to some reporters from The Shade Room on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming TNT television series Claws and they asked the big question that’s been on everyone’s mind: Is she dating the talented rapper?

When asked if it’s true that she’s dating Quavo, Karrueche hesitated and seemed to tense up a bit and with a shy smile asked, “Is what true?!” After being asked again, the beauty laughed as she stuttered a bit with her “no” response and went on to say she was single right now and focused on herself and her career. Hmm….still not sure we’re buying it!

Karrueche and Quavo have been sparking up romance rumors for a few months now. It all started shortly after the actress seemed to be having drama with her ex boyfriend Chris Brown, 28. The new rumored couple made headlines after being spotted together on multiple occasions including Karrueche’s 29th birthday party. Whether they are officially together or not (again, we’re not entirely convinced!), we hope Karrueche remains happy and lives a drama-free life.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Karrrueche and Quavo are more than just friends? Let us know!