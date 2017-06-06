HollywoodLife Has a New Look — Check It Out

Hey HollywoodLife.com readers, thank you so much for a fantastic seven and a half years with you since we first launched. We’ve had the best time reporting and writing and doing videos and then talking to you. Now, check out our brand new, streamlined look and let us know what you think.

Welcome to our freshly redesigned HollywoodLife.com. We are so psyched to premiere our new, cleaner, more modern look for you, our readers. We’ve taken the features that you love — the big photos and galleries, the very latest breaking news about celebrities, TV, music, film, global events and women’s issues — and organized everything in a clearer, simpler format so it’s easier for you to enjoy. Plus, we hope you’re noticing that HollywoodLife.com is coming to you far quicker than ever before, whether you’re reading us on your phone, iPad or your desktop computer. Yes, we’re loading double-quick! And wait until you click into our new photo galleries. Now, you can zip right through them without any waiting time at all.

You’ll also be able to simply find all the stories and videos and photos you want, by checking out our brand new menu at the very top of the homepage. So please take a look at your makeover and let us know what you think and what we can do better for you.

Thanks again for being a part of HollywoodLife!

And HollywoodLifers — don’t forget to follow us on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels!