Gwen Stefani: Why ‘She Couldn’t Care Less’ If Blake Shelton Runs Into Ex Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton and his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, may run into each other at the CMT Music Awards on June 7, but his new girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, isn’t bothered by the prospect of a run-in. In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Gwen ‘wouldn’t mind’ Blake and Miranda reuniting for a brief moment.

“Gwen [Stefani] couldn’t care less if Blake [Shelton] runs into Miranda [Lambert] at the CMT Awards or anywhere else. She’s never been so completely secure in a relationship before. Blake makes her feel like like a queen, so he could literally be surrounded by gorgeous women and she wouldn’t mind,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We had no idea Gwen, 47, was so confident, but we dig it. And we don’t see why she should worry either. Ever since Gwen and Blake started dating, they’ve shown no signs of trouble. They seem like a perfect match, so there’s no reason for Gwen to ever doubt his loyalty. He seems to be in it for the long haul with Gwen.

As we previously told you, both Blake, 40, and Miranda, 33, will be attending the CMT Music Awards on June 7, so there’s a good chance they’ll run into each other. Blake and Miranda, who are both nominated for multiple awards including Male Video Of The Year and Female Video Of The Year, divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage. Since their split, they have yet to run into each other. They even attended and performed at the ACM Awards in 2016, but didn’t cross paths, so it’s very likely they won’t run into each other again during this year’s show. Click here to see more pics of Blake and Gwen together!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised to learn Gwen Stefani’s such a confident woman? Tell us how you feel below!