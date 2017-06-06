‘Glamour’ Women Of The Year Best Dressed: Anna Kendrick & More

Our favorite stars skipped across the pond to show off a slew of stylish looks for the annual event, but who do you think was best dressed? See who topped our list and VOTE.

From Nicole Kidman to Anna Kendrick, Ruby Rose, and Lily James, our fave stars stepped out for Glamour‘s Women of the Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens in London on June 6, where they opted for fresh, summery dresses that set the tone for the evening.

Spring florals ruled the red carpet, as both Nicole and Lily rocked floral frocks for the occasion, brightening up the glam affair in their feminine, high-fashion frocks — and they weren’t alone. Anna Kendrick also opted for a pretty print as she sported a coral, chenille off-the-shoulder gown from Peter Pilotto‘s Fall 2017 collection.

If there’s a glam red carpet event, Nicole Kidman is there for it — and we’re not entirely sure how she does it! Just last night, (June 5), she made an appearance at the CFDA Awards in NYC before heading overseas, where she opted for a lace Edrem dress from the Fall 2017 collection. From the black embroidery to the velvet panels, the intricate detailing of the dress was gorgeous. Nicole doesn’t shy away from making a statement on the red carpet, and her look totally came to life.

Lily James looked like a modern-day princess in her pink frock, which fell right above the ankle — it was an ethereal choice that worked so well on the star. A belt around her waist was topped off in the back by a bow and pointy pumps elongated her frame. The fact that the dress didn’t extend to the ground really elevated the ensemble.

While we loved these looks there’s way more where they came from. See who else attended the glam event and VOTE and let us know which look you really loved.