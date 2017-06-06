George Clooney’s Newborn Twins — He Never Thought He Could Feel Love Like This

There’s no bond closer than a parent and child, and George Clooney is feeling it for the very first time at 56-years-old. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the movie hunk is completely blown away by the love he feels for his newborn twins Ella and Alexander.

George Clooney may be a little late to the parenting game, but oh boy was it worth the wait. The film star, 56, and his wife Amal, 39, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on June 6 and he can’t believe how overcome he is with unconditional love for his first children.“George is absolutely blown away by the twins, he seriously never thought he could feel love like this, it is on a whole other level from anything he’s ever experienced before. Brad [Pitt] had told George how amazing it is to become a dad, but he hadn’t been able to fully comprehend it, until it happened. Now he’s just walking on sunshine,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“George has performed a complete 180 from his bachelor days, and he couldn’t be happier or more content. George seriously can not imagine a life without Amal and the twins. He finally feels complete…content….whole…like he’s achieved his life purpose,” our insider continues. The Money Monster star was Hollywood’s most notorious bachelor for years, vowing that he would never marry or have children. That all changed when he met Amal, and the couple tied the knot in an elegant ceremony in Venice, Italy in Sept. 2014. Now they have a family of their own and he’s completely over the moon.

The human rights attorney gave birth in London and true to the jokester that George is known to be, he poked fun at himself in their big announcement. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” his rep Stan Rosenfield said before adding: “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” The couple plans to raise the twins at their Berkshire, England estate, where they will be getting a little bit of help. “George and Amal will have nannies obviously, but they’ve vowed to be hands-on parents, and George has promised to do his fair share of nighttime feeds and diaper changes,” our source adds. If the movie star has never smelled a dirty diaper before, he’s in for quite a yucky awakening!

