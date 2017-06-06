‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: An Epic Meeting, Big Plans & More Details About First 2 Episodes

The ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 premiere is still more than a month away, but we’re finally getting some details about the first 2 episodes. Get ready to see a whole lot of fan favorite characters meeting for the very first time!



Game of Thrones spoilers are practically kept more secret than highly-classified government intelligence, but the Toronto Sun visited one of the show’s set in Belfast, Ireland, to get some major scoop about season 7. In a nutshell, the first two episodes are going to be epic. One of the scenes shot during the set visit features Jon Snow (Kit Harington) telling his crew some telling information about White Walkers in the season premiere.

“Dragonglass kills White Walkers, and it’s now more valuable than gold,” Jon Snow says to Sansa (Sophie Turner), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham), Torment (Kristofer Hivju), and Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey). Jon Snow proposes that they should try to create weapons with Dragonglass to use against the White Walkers. That’s easier said than done. Jon Snow realizes that the White Walker threat is a big one and could wipe out everyone and everything. As we saw in at Hardhome, the White Walkers are savages and don’t hold back.

The second episode also features an epic moment of girl power. Fierce ladies including Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Lady Olenna (Diana Rigg) are “gathered around the map table” at Dragonstone “arguing” about the best way to get King’s Landing out of Cersei’s hands. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Theon (Alfie Allen) are also present for this discussion between some of the most powerful women of Westeros.

Game of Thrones season 7 will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

