How You Can Eat MORE & Still Lose Weight — Celeb Nutritionist Explains

When you hear the word ‘diet,’ you may be thinking about foods you have to take out of your routine, but you should be thinking instead about the foods you can add in! See what a celeb food expert recommends to lose weight and P.S., avocado toast is included.

Paula Simpson is an expert nutritionist as well as the co-founder of ZSS Skincare. She’s all about wellbeing and balance — those things will help you age gracefully inside and out. As far as what we should be eating, Paula told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “It’s about quality over quantity. The typical western diet is loaded with chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, processed fillers, trans fats, sodium, sugar, and oversized portions. How can we assimilate these ingredients for a healthy body? We should be focusing on choosing natural, whole foods that power pack nutrients — antioxidants, plant protein, high fiber foods, healthy fats, and hormone-free animal products. This ‘diet’ is clean, healthy, and sustainable.”

Paula continues: “When we consume more of these nutrient-rich foods, we naturally fill up more quickly due to the higher fiber content and better balance in our blood sugar levels (which minimizes cravings and sustains energy throughout the day). Essential fatty acids actually fuel a healthy metabolism, promote glowing skin, and silky hair. Choose fresh, in-season produce, beans, and legumes. I love the healthy fats found in nuts and seeds, avocado and plant-based oils — add them to your diet more often.” Paula says like anything, food is all about balance.

“I like the 80/20 rule because it allows us to live more realistic lifestyles without complete restriction,” she says. “I find people are happier and comply with this type of eating plan over the long-term vs trying a quick fix. When we restrict too much for too long, we increase the chance of over indulging on the wrong types of foods and tend to have an “on” and “off” mentality. Whereas, this balanced approach allows for a more healthful, positive lifestyle, which typically results in long-term weight management.” As long as we can have avo toast, we are good to go.

