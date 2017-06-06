Can’t wait for the next episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’?! Same here. So, we have an EXCLUSIVE clip of an unbelievable audition from tonight’s episode that you don’t want to miss! Check it out!

As we enter Week 2 of America’s Got Talent auditions, we’re introduced to Diavolo, an acrobatic dance troupe from Los Angeles that uses architecture to perform a literally moving dance number. In a jaw-dropping performance atop a wooden arc, several male and female dancers dressed in white leaped and flipped from the structure. A rhythmic rendition of “What A Wonderful World” played while the audience gasped and applauded! Even Simon Cowell was stunned! Watch the EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

The Diavolo Institute Artistic Director, Jacques Heim, watched back stage with new show host Tyra Banks. Jacques developed the Diavolo dance form in 1992, naming it after the Spanish word for “day” and Latin for “I fly.” Based in Los Angeles, the dance company is recognized as a “cultural treasure.” The website explains that Diavolo’s mission is to “further the transformative style of Architecture in Motion… and explores the relation and interaction between the human body and its architectural environment to understand how we are being affected not only socially, but physically and emotionally.” During the audition, the troupe performed on what they refer to as “The Boat” — a half-circle, hollow structure that rocks back and forth. They also perform with other architectural structures, such as glass, steel and concrete cubicles. While we’re left wondering if Diavolo makes it to the next round of AGT, we’re hoping to see them again!

