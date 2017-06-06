‘World Of Dance’s Derek Hough Reveals Inspiration Behind His Moves: ‘Motion Equals Emotion’

Derek Hough, 32, has spent his entire life dancing — and now, while he’s not on tour with his sister, he’s judging NBC’s new dance competition, ‘World of Dance.’ He stopped into our HollywoodLife podcast to explain just what it is about dance that reels him in.

“People are already starting to reach out to me, and be like, ‘Hey I want to try out for season two!'” Derek Hough told HollywoodLife.com on our podcast when talking about the early success of World of Dance, the new competition show he judges alongside Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez. “It’s for a million dollars! I joked around saying, ‘I’m actually going to compete next season!'” The dancer, who we all grew to love on Dancing with the Stars, revealed that for him, dancing is his whole life — and it’s all about focus. You can listen to our whole interview on iTunes here; below are a few tidbits!

On his secret to staying fit & making his career last

I warm up a lot; I’m in a pool of sweat before I hit the stage — push–ups, sit ups, a whole routine. As soon as the show finishes, I go right into an ice bath and sit in that for 10 minutes. I asked Donald Driver how he had such a long career and he said, ‘Ice baths, I did it religiously, and it added five years to my career.’

On his new celebrity crush

I just saw Wonder Woman. She is so hot, jeez… Every time she was on screen, my heart started beating faster I’m like, ‘I have a little boy crush on her!’ It was a great message at the end too, just the idea about love, and that love wins. Love is the organizing force behind all that is beautiful. Love is a force of nature and I love that there is darkness, but love overall conquers.

On why he loves dancing

Dancing forces you into the moment; it forces you to be present. You’re not thinking about tomorrow or yesterday. You’re in the moment, you’re in the music; there’s all these self-help books about being in the now… that’s how I feel when I’m dancing.

On the point of the Move tour with Julianne

Our whole thing is encouraging people to move, and to take chances and try to inspire them in some way — move the, not just physically but emotionally somehow. I think that some people forget to move. Motion equals emotion. The way you move can directly fix the way you feel.

HollywoodLifers, World of Dance airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 10PM ET, and you can find out more about his Move tour with Julianne here.