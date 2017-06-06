High School Students Invent Straw To Make Sure You Never Get Hit With A Date Rape Drug Again

This may just be one of the best inventions ever made. To help promote a safe drinking environment, three high school students invented an incredible straw that detects two of the most common date rape drugs on the market.

It may be a hard concept for people to accept, but date rape drugs have proven to be a real problem in this generation. With the help of Susana Cappello, Carolina, Baigorri, and Victoria Roca, three high school students from Miami, FL, that problem just got a little easier to fix. The young entrepreneurs came up with the invention of an incredible drinking straw, labeled the Smart Straw, that can actually detect katamine or GHB, two of the most common date rape drugs out there today. The straw immediately turns blue if one of the drugs is put into a drink and contaminates the drink only if the drugs are present. Perhaps the best part of this testing kit is that since a straw is usually used with drinks at a club or party, no one will suspect you’re actually using it for testing.

In an interview with the Miami Herald, the ambitious girls talked about their reasoning for coming up with the such a fantastic invention, which won the Herald’s Business Plan Challenge. “We were really passionate about this so we kept on pursuing it,” Susana told the newspaper. “Our goal is to reduce [date rape] statistics.” One study from three different U.S. campuses found that 1 in 13 college students have either been or suspected they’ve been date rape drugged. This straw definitely has the ability to dramatically change that.

Unfortunately, when it comes to these types of drugs, many young people have made headlines over the years. Even actress Mischa Barton, 31, has publicly claimed she was drugged while out celebrating her birthday. With such easy access to the drugs today, it can get pretty scary. According to Refinery29, Susana, Carolina, and Victoria are planning on manufacturing the straw and will use crowdfund to pay for it.

