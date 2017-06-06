Wow! After laying low for the last month since the birth of her daughter, Ciara headed out to the beach with her son, Future, and looked better than ever in. It’s seriously crazy how amazing she looks in these first pics after after giving birth!

Ciara, 31, stepped out in public for the first time since having daughter Sienna Princess one month ago, and she certainly made an entrance! The singer was spotted having fun in the sun on June 5 with her little boy, Future Wilburn, 3, and one of her friends at a beach park in Seattle. She looked oh so fine, and it made sense when she started an intense workout with her pal on the sand. No wonder she looks great! While Ciara wasn’t wearing a skimpy bikini for her Monday Fun-Day, it’s clear that she’s lost a ton of baby weight.

She wore tight, black leggings and a comfy black shirt while keeping her hair down and wavy. Even without a stitch of makeup, she looked fabulous. Seriously; this woman has a newborn and looks incredible. Most new moms would be a more than frazzled from tending to their new little bundles of joy. But Ciara looks fresh faced and rested — not to mention has a super fit post-baby body. It’s just not fair!

Later in the day, Ciara hit up a John Legend concert in Seattle for a romantic date night with husband Russell Wilson, 28. She looked lovely in a baseball jacket and black leggings, in photos obtained by MTO. Now, can we please see a photo of Sienna Princess?

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Ciara got in shape so fast after giving birth? Let us know!