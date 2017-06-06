Chris Soules ‘Freaking Out’ Over Impending Trial: Afraid Prison Time Will ‘Ruin His Life’

Chris Soules is looking at possible jail time for fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in April, and an insider is telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY just how afraid he is of a bad outcome at trial.

Chris Soules‘ future isn’t clear at the moment. The 35-year-old former Bachelor star recently plead not guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony, after he was involved in a horrific car crash in Iowa in April that left one man dead. His team is continuing to fight the prosecution in the case posed against him, but if Chris loses he could wind up in prison — something a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY he is not prepared for. Click here to see pics of Chris’ court documents.

“Chris is freaking out over his trial and can’t sleep at night,” an insider from Bachelor nation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has no idea how a jury will react to the facts of his case. He is looking at up to 5 years in prison and he doesn’t think he can do that kind of time, he feels like it would ruin his life.”

“Chris has been stressing out over the entire situation and can’t stop thinking about that terrible evening and all the things he should have done differently,” the source continued. “He is praying that he is not found guilty, cause he can’t stand the idea of being locked away from his life and family for years.”

The incident in question occurred when Chris rear-ended a 66-year-old tractor driver named Kenneth Mosher, who died at a hospital following the crash, due to his injuries. Chris called 911 to report the incident, but left the scene. He was arrested at his home the following morning.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chris’ fears of going to prison? Do you think he will end up being sentenced with jail time? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.