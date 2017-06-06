19 Famous Faces You Forgot Cameoed On ‘Sex & The City’ On The Show’s 19th Anniversary

June 6, 1998 — The day every Manolo-lover’s life changed forever. Can you believe it’s been 19 years since ‘Sex And The City’ hit the small screen? The iconic show’s had the likes of Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks and more big names on its set! So, why not relive every epic cameo?

Before Gossip Girl, New Girl and even Being Mary Jane, there was the OG — Sex And The City. After its debut in 1998 and its demise in 2004, can we all agree that we’re still obsessed! Lucky for us, there’s plenty of reruns. But, have you ever noticed that the show’s celeb cameos were off the charts? In fact, the number of stars who’ve appeared on the show may surpass Carrie Bradshaw’s boyfriends, or Samantha Jones’ sex partners. You can check out the most memorable celeb guest appearances in our above gallery! Now, let’s reminisce…

For six whole seasons, we were treated to laughs, lessons about life and more importantly, Carrie’s closet. Think about it — we wouldn’t have gotten into addicting shopping habits if we hadn’t seen S&TC. Well, may have; but, the addiction wouldn’t have been Manolos and Prada, that’s for sure.

And, although most of our parents probably didn’t enjoy us obtaining our knowledge from the show, it was the show that taught us everything. What exactly did S&TC teach us, you ask? — marry a man for the right reasons; your friends are the most important relationships in your life; patience and a budget are your friends as well; and, don’t walk around the city heels… it never ends well.

Justin Theroux: Character: Jared; [Season 1, Episode 7] and as Vaughn Wysel in [Season 2]

John Slattery: Character: Bill Kelley [Season 2, Episode 2]

Bradley Cooper: Character: Jake [Season 2, Episode 4]

Carrie Preston: Character: Madeline Dunn [Season 2, Episode 7]

Will Arnett: Character: Jack [Season 2, Episode 12]

Jon Bon Jovi: Character: Seth [Season 2, Episode 13]

Elizabeth Banks: Character: Catherine [Season 3, Episode 2]

Alanis Morisette: Character: Dawn [Season 3, Episode 4]

Kat Dennings: Character: Jenny Bier [Season 3, Episode 13]

Sarah Michelle Gellar: Character: Debbie; [Season 3, Episode 13]

Matthew McConaughey: Character: Himself [Season 3, Episode 13]

Vince Vaughn: Character: Keith Travers [Season 3, Episode 14]

Hugh Hefner: Character: Himself [Season 3, Episode 14]

Margaret Cho: Character: Lynne [Season 4, Episode 2]

Heidi Klum: Character: Herself [Season 4, Episode 2]

Lucy Liu: Character: Herself [Season 4, Episode 11]

Nathan Lane: Character: Bobby Fine [Season 5, Episode 8]

Jennifer Coolidge: Character: Victoria [Season 6, Episode 3]

Geri Halliwell: Character: Phoebe [Season 6, Episode 10]

Andy Cohen: Character: Salesman [Season 6, Episode 13]

Wallace Shawn: Character: Martin Grable [Season 6, Episode 18]

HollywoodLifers, which episode was your favorite?