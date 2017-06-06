Carrie Bradshaw’s Best Looks From ‘SATC’: The 19 Outfits That Defined Fashion Goals

Carrie Bradshaw was the best-dressed TV character of all time, so in honor of ‘Sex & The City’ turning 19, we’re taking a look back at the 19 outfits we’re still lusting after. Did you have a favorite?

A lot has obviously changed in the 19 years since the first episode of Sex and the City aired — but although trends may come and go, I could still talk about Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic wardrobe all day. Her outfits are so timeless that if Sarah Jessica Parker were to step out wearing the majority of these looks right now they would still seem effortless, current, and stylish. Sure, the character was known for her enviable shoe collection filled with too many Manolo Blahnik‘s to count, but what I really loved was Carrie’s ability to pull off practically any outfit. Costume designer Patricia Fields mixed and matched looks to create the character’s eclectic wardrobe that left women everywhere drooling. Over the course of six seasons and two movies, it would’ve been impossible to create the character of Carrie without her lust-worthy wardrobe.

The impact the series had on the fashion world is insurmountable — the show turned certain designers and labels into household names as Carrie traipsed around the city in her designer looks. You always knew what was going on in Carrie’s life purely by looking at her outfit — and some of the best looks of the entire series came out of her quick jaunt to Paris. Although the City of Love didn’t help her romantic life with Alexander Petrovsky, it did wonders for her wardrobe.

In honor of the iconic show’s 19th anniversary, we’re taking a look back at some of Carrie’s best on-screen fashion moments from both the show and movies. Did your favorite Carrie look make the list or did we leave off another outfit you really loved? Check them out above and let us know.