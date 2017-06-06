Bobby Moynihan Expecting Daughter With His Wife & They’re Celebrating With Wonder Woman

There’s a future Wonder Woman in the making! Bobby Moynihan took to Instagram with an adorable Wonder Woman-themed post to reveal that he and his wife, Brynn O’Malley are expecting a baby girl.

A sweet baby girl’s on the way! Former SNL star, Bobby Moynihan, 40, posted a photo of actress Gal Gadot, 32, as Wonder Woman and tagged the 2017 film’s director, Patty Jenkins, 45, on June 5 to announce he is expecting a daughter in July with his Broadway actress wife, Brynn O’Malley. Despite making a few public appearances with his wife’s baby bump on display, it’s taken the comic actor quite a while to officially announce his big news on his own social media (Brynn’s been posting some baby posts on her social media for a while) and we couldn’t be happier for him!

‪”Hi @PattyJenks. Big fan. Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter@WonderWomanFilm ? She’s due in July. Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad. What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot,” Bobby wrote as a caption to the Instagram photo. His post was met with many exciting congratulations messages from his followers. What a wonderful time for the couple!

After many memorable skits, Bobby recently left SNL when his upcoming CBS comedy show, Me, Myself, and I was picked up. The new series is expected to air in the Fall of 2017 and will co-star many great comedic actors including Jaleel White, 40, Brian Unger, 51, and Kelen Coleman, 33. Bobby and Brynn dated for a while before marrying in Aug. 2016. This will be the first child for both of them so we bet they’ll have their hands full loving their little bundle of joy. One thing we know for sure is that if the funny dad to be makes his daughter laugh as much as he’s made us laugh, she’ll be one happy baby!

