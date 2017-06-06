Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert: Are They Headed For Run-In At CMT Awards?

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert are two of country’s biggest stars, and they’re both going to be attending the CMT Music Awards on June 7. Yes, really! Could these two exes come face-to-face during the show? Things could get awkward, but how high is that possibility?

Blake Shelton, 40, and Miranda Lambert, 33, are both nominated for CMT Music Awards this year, including Male Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year, and will be heading to Nashville for the awards ceremony on June 7. While they’re both going to be in the same room during the show, it’s highly unlikely they’ll run into each other. With these awards shows, the stars could leave right after performing or accepting their award. But a run-in is possible. The former couple, who divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage, have yet to have a public awkward run-in.

Blake and Miranda both attended and performed at the ACM Awards in 2016, and they didn’t cross paths. The pair also both attended the ACM Honors, but they didn’t walk the red carpet and performed at different times. Miranda performed at the 2016 CMA Awards, while Blake decided to skip out on the show. These two definitely have a knack for knowing how to avoid a run-in at an awards show!

The former couple have both moved on since their devastating split. Blake has been dating his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani, 47, for almost 2 years now. Blake and Gwen are happy and in love. While fans are hoping these two will get engaged soon, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that they are having a “wonderful time” just being a couple and have talked about being the next Golden Hawn, 71, and Kurt Russell, 66, where they stay “together forever but never get married.”

Miranda has moved on with singer Anderson East, 28. The couple has not been shy about their love since they started dating in Dec. 2015, frequently attending awards show together. Who can forget when Miranda and Anderson shared a passionate kiss at the ACM Awards?! They’re head over heels for each other! However, if Blake and Miranda decide to bring their significant others to the CMT Music Awards, that could increase their chances of a run-in!

