Blac Chyna’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Accidentally Flashes Nipple In Plunging Dress

Blac Chyna has never looked better — wardrobe malfunction and all! The mother of two, 29, accidentally flashed her nipple while out with a mystery man on June 6!

Rob Kardashian who? Blac Chyna, 29, headed out in LA on Monday night wearing a super low-cut denim dress, without a bra. Chyna looked absolutely stunning in the dress, paired with brown boots, and had her hair and makeup done to the nines — apparently for date night. She was heading to dinner at Barton G restaurant with a new mystery man in her Ferrari Spider, and photographers caught her accidentally expose her nipple! Oops!

Of course this isn’t the first time Chyna has worn revealing clothing, and with her body, we can’t blame her! While she was out and about with a new man, we know that her ex, Rob Kardashian, 30, is still holding out hope for their relationship. We recently told you that regardless of the rumors that he’s seeing Meghan James, he still loves Dream‘s mother.

“He hates how they fight but in the end she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to him. He misses her dearly even though she doesn’t want to be with him. Rob is still hoping they can make things work,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “He’s terrified that Chyna will flip and dump him for good is she thinks he’s dating some other chick. He’s assured her that he isn’t hooking up with anyone and just wants to be a family man with Dream.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is the best Blac Chyna has ever looked?