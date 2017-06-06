Blac Chyna & Mystery Man Enjoy Hollywood Date Night: Moving On From Rob Kardashian?

After rumors started that Rob Kardashian is allegedly dating Meghan James, Blac Chyna stepped out in Hollywood with a hot new dude. And yes, they’re dating, according to Chyna!

Well, well, well. Who’s this? Blac Chyna, 29, strutted to her red Ferrari with a mystery man in tow while out in Hollywood on June 5. Chyna had no qualms about talking to the paparazzi about their date night. In fact, she straight up confessed that they’re in a relationship — and have been for awhile. “Yeah, [unintelligible] and I are dating,” Chyna told TMZ paps surrounding her car as she and her new guy left the Argyle. “We’ve been dating since fall.”

Whoa. Chyna and estranged fiancé Rob Kardashian, 30, have had problems lately, but the situation’s clearly far more serious than they’ve let on! We have so many questions about this! Does Rob know that Chyna’s been dating? And are things casual, or serious with this new guy? It seems more than a coincidence that she was seen out in public with this man right after rumors started that Rob is allegedly dating reality star Meghan James. Interesting.

Rob has flat out denied that he’s dating Meghan, saying that he doesn’t know her! In fact, he says that he’s never even heard of her before! Well, that settles that. His denial is believable because, as HollywoodLife.com was told EXCLUSIVELY, he’s scared that Chyna will leave him once and for all if she thinks he’s dating someone else. Sadly, his fears may have come true. He says she’s the best thing that ever happened to him, and he wants to stay together with the mother of his baby girl. Maybe this guy is just a fling — or maybe Chyna’s moving on from Dream‘s father.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chyna’s moving on from Rob? Let us know!