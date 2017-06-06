Bernice Burgos Working Out: Sexiest Pics Of T.I.’s Rebound Girl In The Gym

Getting a body like Bernice Burgos’ doesn’t come without some hard work! T.I.’s rebound gal is constantly sharing videos of her intense workouts, and you can check out a roundup of her hottest gym pics right here!

If you need any motivation to get your butt to the gym, look no further! It’s no secret that Bernice Burgos has an incredible body, but she works hard for it. The gorgeous model and entrepreneur loves letting fans in on her workouts, and she’s always flaunting her gym sessions on social media. From lifting weights to doing pull-ups and SO much more, Bernice looks good while she’s sweating it out, and you can check out the sexiest pics of her working out right here. Just click through the gallery above to see — you’ll totally be inspired to get back on a regular exercise schedule!

When she’s not sharing pics of her workouts, Bernice loves showing off the amazing body all that gym time has helped her shape, and we totally don’t blame T.I. for being so into her. Earlier this year, it was reported that Bernice was the side chick who allegedly broke up the rapper’s marriage from Tiny. However, during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show in April, Tiny revealed that she filed for divorce long before Bernice even came into the picture. Still, these two women have been gone back and forth on social media more than once, and there’s clearly some tension there.

Bernice and T.I. have actually never confirmed their relationship status, but HollywoodLife.com has heard EXCLUSIVELY that he’s super into her. However, he does have three kids with Tiny, and their divorce has NOT been finalized, so there’s a lot of baggage there. And so the drama continues….

