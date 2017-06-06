‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 4 Cast Revealed: DeMario, Corinne & More Heading To Mexico

Where do villains go after they lose on ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘The Bachelorette?’ Well, paradise of course. ABC just announced the full cast for season four!

It’s officially Bachelor in Paradise season! Jorge has the drinks ready! ABC just announced that season four, which is set to premiere in August, will include suitors from every many recent seasons, and even will include past contestants. We can assume one of the most talked about announced will feature DeMario, who just got sent home from Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette after his ex-girlfriend showed up and revealed they were still dating.

Of course another fan favorite, Amanda Stanton is set to return to Paradise for her second time. She first searched for love on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor and then headed to Paradise last season and found love with Josh Murray, even though everyone there warned her repeatedly about him. The two got engaged on last season’s finale, but unfortunately split in December 2016. So, maybe it’ll be third time’s the charm for Amanda?

Here’s the full cast list:

Nick Viall‘s season:

Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21

Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor season 21

Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21

Lacey Mark of The Bachelor season 21

Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor season 21

Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor season 21

Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21

Jasmine Goode of The Bachelor season 21

JoJo Fletcher‘s season:

Derek Peth of The Bachelor season 12

Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12

Robby Hayes of The Bachelorette season 12

Alex Woytkiw of The Bachelorette season 12

Vinny Ventiera of The Bachelorette season 12 (and Bachelor in Paradise season 3)

Ben Higgins‘ season:

Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20 (and Bachelor in Paradise season 3)

Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season:

Ben Zorn of The Bachelorette season 11

Rachel Lindsay‘s season:

DeMario Jackson of The Bachelorette season 13

More bachelors and bachelorettes will be announced at a later date — we can assume it will include some more of the castoffs from Rachel Lindsay’s season — maybe Mr. Whaboom himself and his rival, Blake E? ABC has also teased that this season will “feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history.” HollywoodLifers, are you excited about this lineup?