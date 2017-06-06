The A$AP Mob is back! The Ferg and Rocky varieties dropped a new video for their song ‘Wrong’ today, June 6, and it’s epic. It’s all part of their upcoming record ‘Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2,’ which Rocky says is ‘on the way!’ Yas.

A$AP Rocky, 28, and A$AP Ferg, 28, admit to cheating on their wives in their song “Wrong,” finally seeing the error of their ways (“Shouldn’t have never been with them other broads/ And now I left my girl with another scar.”) In the video, they’re surrounded by women dressed all in white, and it goes down in a church. Also, a “We Should All Be Feminists” shirt is involved. Watch the new music video above!

Fans are already loving the new three-minute video, which is off their next album Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2. “A$AP never disappoints!” one fan commented on YouTube. “Ima a simple man when I see asap mob I click,” another wrote. We feel you. Now, where’s the video for “RAF,” guys?

A$AP Ferg is also hard at work on his new solo album, titled Still Striving. He dropped the song “East Coast” with Remy Ma in May, making waves when Remy used the music video as a platform to take jabs at her nemesis Nicki Minaj. But all’s fair in love and hip-hop, right? Anyway, check out the Mob’s new video and tell us what you think.

COZY TAPES VOL. 2 ON THE WAY https://t.co/Hf7YUVXGj3 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) April 28, 2017

Check out some of the lyrics to “Wrong:”

Feel like I’m stuck in a maze, my b*tches lookin’ amazed

Now she is goin’ so crazy, she caught me cheatin’ today

Eyelashes all on my bed, texts I didn’t erase

Now she comin’ at my head, thought I’d never see the day

Shouldn’t have never been with them other broads

And now I left my girl with another scar

Sometimes I take advantage just ’cause I’m a star

I know it’s wrong so I’m on my knees prayin’ to God

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the music video for “Wrong?” Tell us if you love it!