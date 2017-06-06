Ariel Winter Continues To Defy Body Shamers — Flaunts Toned Tummy In Sexy Crop Top

Forget the haters! Ariel Winter proved once again she doesn’t care what people think, when she stepped out baring her sexy curves in a tiny crop top.

Ariel Winter, 19, has no problem exposing her toned body! The Modern Family star was spotted out in LA on June 5 wearing a super short black halter crop top with low-rise black ripped jeans and boots. She has been criticized multiple times for wearing revealing outfits, but has made it clear she isn’t worried what other people think — and why should she?!

“I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did,” Ariel recently told Refinery 29 in an interview, which featured her posing in multiple bikinis, displaying her incredible curves. “I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself. Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am.”

Talk about spreading a positive message! One person who absolutely loves her figure is her 29-year-old boyfriend, Levi Meaden. The couple live together and have received backlash from people claiming it wasn’t appropriate with their age difference.

“I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend,” she told Refinery 29. “There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”

That’s all that matters — and she looks great doing it! HollywoodLifers, do you love Ariel’s all-black look? Let us know!