Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie ‘Leaving Drama Behind’ After Heartbreaking Split For Sake Of Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina are still working towards finalizing their divorce, and despite all of the drama, we hear that they’re putting the kids first. Here’s why Brad and Angie are working to ‘put their egos aside’ amidst the heartbreak!

“Brad Pitt, 52, and Angelina Jolie, 41, are doing everything in their power to put their egos aside and leave the drama behind for the sake of the kids,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. We’re so glad to hear that they’re a team in that regard, and doing what’s best for Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

“The kids took the breakup really hard,” the insider continues, “and it shocked both Brad and Angelina into realizing what their priorities are here — the welfare and happiness of the children.” Yes, it would seem that the estranged couple is writing the book on how to get divorced without leaving destruction in your wake!

You’ll also notice that apart from a rare appearance at an event here and there, Brad and Angie have, for the most part, been staying out of the limelight. It’s all part of their plan, our insider explains. “Brad and Angelina have made a concerted effort to scale back on their acting careers for now so they can spend as much quality time as possible with the children,” the source tells us. Makes sense!

“Brad and Angie are also interested in co-parenting in the long run, our source reveals. “They are also working hard to come to some kind of peace agreement between themselves,” the insider says, “So they can build a working, civil, relationship as co-parents. They are both devoted parents and they’re committed to providing a stable upbringing for the kids.” Good on you two!

