Amal & George Clooney Welcome Baby Twins & Become First-Time Parents

It’s finally happened — George Clooney is a dad! Amal officially have birth on June 6 to twins, making them two-time parents in one fell swoop! Previously revealing he’s ‘excited’ about fatherhood, we can only imagine how thrilled he is now that the little ones have arrived! Get the details here.

Welcome to parenthood, George Clooney, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39! The adorable Hollywood couple have finally welcomed their baby twins, making them parents at last! Amal gave birth to babies Alexander and Ella on June 6, Associated Press has confirmed, and we could not be happier for the newly expanded fam. One thing’s for sure though, the duo will definitely have their hands full now! The publicist confirmed to AP that the twins are “happy, healthy and doing fine,” and then joked, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

News of George and Amal’s impending arrivals broke back in February when The Talk‘s Julie Chen announced Amal’s pregnancy on air. Days later on Feb. 19, the actor addressed the news himself. “We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure… We’ve sort of embraced it all with arms wide open,” George gushed during an interview on the French program Rencontres de Cinema with journalist Laurent Weil. “It’s going to change a lot of things, but you know, that’s life.”

Since then, the couple haven’t shared too many details on HOW their lives will change, but according to a report, they’re planning on raising their bundles of joy in the U.K. “[Amal] plans to be back at work around six months after giving birth, but her schedule will be greatly different than before,” an insider revealed to E! News. “A lot of time [will be] spent working at home. She has a great office set up at the Sonning house.”

No matter where they decide to have their home base though, we know George and Amal will be amazing parents. We also can’t wait to find out more info about the baby twins! Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe George and Amal are finally parents? Congratulate the happy couple below!