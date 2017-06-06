Amal & George Clooney Reveal Baby Twins’ Adorable Names & We’re Kind Of In Love

Amal Clooney has given birth, and the names she & George ended up choosing for their newborn twins are SO perfect! Find out what they’re calling their precious son & daughter here!

We finally know the names of Amal, 39, and George Clooney‘s, 56, precious infant twins — and of course the monikers they chose are absolute perfection. After welcoming their first children into the world, the Hollywood couple revealed their son’s and daughter’s name on June 6 — and we are so here for it! So are you ready to find out what they’ve named their little ones? Drumroll please… Amal and George named their son Alexander and their daughter Ella, his rep confirmed to People. Aw!

After news broke back in February that the two were expecting, fans immediately wanted to know more about Amal and George’s first kids. But the couple kept relatively hush-hush about their impending arrivals. However, it was Cindy Crawford, 51, who appeared to let the cat out of the bag when it came to confirming the sexes of George and Amal’s twins. While the two were rumored to be expecting one of each, the model pretty much told everyone the reports were true by posting a cute Instagram on March 30. In the pic, Cindy holds up custom-made onesies for the babies, one reading ‘Casa’ and the other reading ‘Migos,’ a reference to the Casamigos tequila created by George along with Cindy’s husband, Rande Gerber.

At a closer look it was obvious the ‘Casa’ was written in pink and the ‘Migos’ was written in blue. Funny enough, George joked with ET at CinemaCon earlier that month that he wanted to name the twins after his beer company! “My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do,” George said. “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business.” Well, we think the names they chose are WAY better anyways! LOL.

