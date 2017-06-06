‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Blog: Another Week Of Mind-Blowing Auditions

From a self-proclaimed ‘real life’ Sherlock Holmes to the gravity-defying dance troupe, Diavolo, we’re gearing up to see more amazing auditions on tonight’s episode of ‘America’s Got Talent!’ Follow along with our live blog!

Refresh the page throughout this episode of AGT for the most recent updates.

Mia Moore, a mathematician dog, whose owner, Edna Moore, refers to her as a “Canine Einstein,” can read numbers and bark out the numbers she read. According to Edna, Mia can count any number between 1 and 50 when she’s told to and she can read them off of notecards. Judge Howie Mandel asked for Mia to count to the number 4, but the little dog seemed to get some stage fright, but overcame it and barked four times. Judge Simon Cowell shouted out “16,” and challenged the dog to bark 16 times and she went ahead and did it! Finally, Tyra Banks came out with flashcards to show Mia and pulled out a card that had “20” written on it. Mia read the card and barked to 20! Yes, that’s right, the dog can read. After the incredible act, Mia and Edna received four yes’s from the judges!

The highly-anticipated Diavolo dance troupe from Los Angeles performed next. They shared their unbelievable talent, dancing on architectural pieces. They performed a rendition of “What a Wonderful World” on a wooden, boat-like structure. The amazing performance received high praises from the judges and they ultimately were given four ABSOLUTE yes’s!

