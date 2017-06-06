Aaron Rodgers Still Refuses To Speak To Family After Olivia Munn Split — What’s Going On?

Wait, what?! We were sad to hear that Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn broke up, but thought that the silver lining would be that he could reconnect with his family. Unfortunately, a report claims that he still isn’t speaking to them!

Oh no! Our hearts broke when former footballer and Bachelorette contestant Jordan Rodgers, 28, talked about the rift with his brother Aaron Rodgers, 33, in 2016. However, when Aaron split from his longtime love Olivia Munn, 36, it seemed like there might be hope for a family reunion. One of the major reasons for the discontent was allegedly that the fam didn’t trust Olivia, after all. Unfortunately, a new report on June 6 claims that they’re still feuding. See pics of Aaron and Olivia before the split.

“Aaron still hasn’t been in contact with his family,” an insider tells UsWeekly on June 6. And it seems to be Aaron, not his family, that’s to blame for the continued silence. “His mom, Darla [Rodgers], has reached out to him multiple times in the last few months but hasn’t heard back from him.” What a bummer! Without his family or his girlfriend to lean on in the tough times, who can Aaron go to? It seems like he’s just trying to outrun his problems right now.

“When Aaron was with Olivia, they did normal couple things like invite teammates over for game nights,” another source explained. “But now he’s out of town a lot on the weekends.” Apparently he’s also hanging out in Los Angeles more, which is confusing his friends because he used to hate the limelight. Maybe this is all just part of his healing process. Hopefully he’ll come back to his family in his own time — preferably before Jordan and JoJo Fletcher’s wedding!

he makes everything more fun #tbt #oscars A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Apr 14, 2016 at 11:40am PDT

