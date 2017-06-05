Yung Joc Disses Karlie Redd After She Flaunts Her New Romance In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Double trouble! Yung Joc vents about his lady problems while catching up with his boys in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for this week’s episode of ‘L&HH.’ Joc thinks it’s petty that Karlie Redd flaunted her new romance to his face, but is he over her?

Yung Joc, 34, doesn’t like a taste of his own medicine! The rapper meets up with his friends for a quick game of basketball and after it wraps, they give each other the 411 on what’s happening in their lives during our EXCLUSIVE teaser for the June 5 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Kirk Frost, 48, NBA star Shawne Williams, 31, and Waka Flocka, 31, get to hear all the juicy details about Joc’s awkward meeting with his ex Karlie Redd, 39. He begins his story, “Me and Tommie [Lee] had a little situation going on. It wasn’t anything real serious. I’m at the store. Where Karlie?”

“Man, she comes in here with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew, holding his hand.” He then joked how she casually walked in and flaunted her new boy toy, much to his dismay! “I’m trying to look over them, like I don’t see them. She invited me. That was some sucker sh*t. She’s trying to get back at me.” When Shawne addresses how they must be crazy about each other to play those type of games, Joc responds, “That ain’t love.” Waka agrees, “That’s a different kind of love.”

In case you missed it, Karlie invited Joc to her store’s grand opening in the last episode. He apparently thought she invited him to make amends after she caught him hanging with her rival Tommie, but she had something else up her sleeve. When Karlie arrived with her new beau Ceasar, the tension was rising. Jessica helps the situation by arriving with her man Shawne, looking blissfully happy. As he says, “That’s first lady. She a real woman. I love her to death.”

Joc and Karlie are known for having a hot and cold relationship. This time, he made his intentions clear in the confessional, letting it be known that he never said they were “exclusive.” Needless to say, she wasn’t too happy to see him spending time with Tommie, who admitted to using Joc to ruffle her feathers. Fans can’t wait to see the drama unfold when the ladies jet off to Jamaica!

