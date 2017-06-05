Younes Sees A ‘Serious’ Future With Kourtney: He’s Having ‘Best Time Of His Life’

Younes Bendjima may have started off as a sexy fling for Kourtney Kardashian, but now a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they’re getting ‘serious.’ The hot 24-year-old model has been having the ‘best time of his life’ with the mother of three, and he doesn’t want it to end.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, definitely has a thing for younger men. She’s been spotted hanging out with hot cubs like Justin Bieber, 23, and Quincy Brown, 26, but now one seems to have gone from a hookup buddy to a real relationship! Younes Bendjima, 24, has been spending a lot of time with the eldest K-sister, and he’s developed some very real feelings for her. Looks like this fling is more serious that we thought! See pics of Kourt and Younes, here.

“Younes is crazy about Kourtney, he loves everything about her,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The past few months they’ve spent together have been the best of his life, and he really hopes they will have plenty more together in the future.” Apparently, the hunky model has become more than someone to have fun with to Kourt, she can really rely on him.

“Younes is super supportive when it comes to all the Scott [Disick] drama, he is totally a shoulder to cry on for Kourtney, and is always there to listen,” said the insider. “He’s advised her to try to cut Scott out of her life as much as possible—at least until he gets straight again—because he’s toxic to Kourtney and Younes hates to see her upset and stressed.” Kourtney isn’t stupid, she’s not just going to jump all the way in to a new relationship after everything Scott has put her through, but they’re well on their way to something serious.

“It’s early days, and they’re still getting to know each other fully, but there’s a really strong connection between Kourtney and Younes,” the source explained. “It’s way more than just a rebound fling, it’s definitely serious between the two of them.” Aww! We’re so happy that they’re happy. Kourt definitely deserves it.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Younes and Kourt’s budding relationship? Let us know!

