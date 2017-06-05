Selena Gomez’s New Music Is Imminent: ‘She Can’t Wait To Drop Album & Tour’

Selena Gomez slayed our souls with her new song ‘Bad Liar,’ which made us want more, more, more! Luckily, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there’s more than just new music on the way, and it’s coming soon!

Selena Gomez, 24, took a little break from music and even cancelled her Revival tour to give herself time to heal from a Lupus flare-up and bought of anxiety and depression. She dipped her toe back into the music scene with her hit “Bad Liar,” and fans are living for it! However, we’re still dying for a new album — it’s been two years since Revival came out, after all. Lucky for us, it sounds like that’s just around the corner, plus so much more! See pics of Selly’s new music video.

“Selena will be dropping new music soon, very soon,” a music industry inside tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After taking a big break from work and getting to a healthy place with life, Selena has worked hard on an amazing body of work and she is set to share it with the world. She has a ton of new stuff on the way, a new album, new video and even plans to get back on the road to support the new stuff.” Omg YES!

It turns out that her boyfriend The Weeknd played a big part in preparing and inspiring her to get back to the grind. “Being alongside her incredible boyfriend Abel, who is in the middle of his tour, has inspired her to get back on stage despite her challenges during her last tour,” said the source. “She is so excited about her future and can’t wait for her new album, video and tour!” Girl, so are we!

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited as we are for Selena’s new music, tour, and video? Let us know!

