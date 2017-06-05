Pittsburgh Penguins Vs. Nashville Predators Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Finals

After securing their first win in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, the Nashville Predators look to even things up when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 on June 5. The puck drops around 8:00 PM ET so tune in to see what happens.

It seems all the Nashville Predators needed was a little bit of hometown love, as the Preds finally scored a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins when the 2017 Stanley Cup finals headed to the Bridgestone Arena in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee. Now, at 2-1, the Preds look to use the home ice advantage to even things up. The Penguins, on the other side of the rink, will try to overcome the deafening crowds to regain their focus and put the Predators one game closer to elimination.

Though Pittsburgh scored first in Game 3, it was Nashville that scored last. Actually, following Jake Guentzel’s goal in the first period, Pittsburgh would allow five unanswered goals by the Predators. Roman Josi, 27, had a hand in all three goals in the second period, scoring his own at 5:51 before assisting Frederick Gaudreau, 24, and James Neal, 29. With the score 3-1, Craig Smith, 27, and Mattias Ekholm, 27, put the final two nails in the Penguins’ coffin.

“Like our team has done the whole playoffs against Chicago, St. Louis, Anaheim, we showed really good composure,” P.K. Subban, 28, a Nashville defensemen, said after the game, per ESPN. “We’re going to take that into the next game.” Game 4 will remain at the Bridgestone Arena before heading back to the PPG Paints Arena in scenic Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Clearly, whoever wins this game will capture the much-needed momentum. If Nashville evens the series, 2-2, then it practically eliminates those prior two losses, and it now becomes a “Best of 3” series. Pittsburgh, if they make it 3-1, will be one game away (possibly on their home ice) from claiming their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

This game may be more of a must-win for Pittsburgh than people thought. History shows that whenever the Penguins win Game 4 of the Stanley cup, they go on to take the Stanley Cup, according to WTAE. When they beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-5, in 1992, they won the cup. When the Detroit Redwings took Game 4 in 2008, 2-1, the Penguins watched the Cup slip through their fingers. So, if there’s any power to this superstition, it’s up to Sidney Crosby, 29, to lead his team to victory here.

Who do you want to win the Stanley Cup, HollywoodLifers?

