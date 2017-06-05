Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Talking About Marriage & Babies

Once Tristan Thompson is done chasing another NBA Championship ring, will his next piece of jewelry be an engagement diamond for girlfriend Khloe Kardashian? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the two are already discussing marriage AND babies!

Khloe Kardashian is she’s the happiest she’s ever been with a man in YEARS, as her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 25, just gets stronger by the day. However, the 32-year-old isn’t ready to head down the aisle with him just yet. “Khloe is in no rush to get married again, she’s happy with the way things are between her and Tristan right now. The way it worked out with Lamar [Odom] still stings badly, and although she couldn’t have foreseen it, she’s determined not to make the same mistake again,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But, that doesn’t mean she’s not serious about Tristan, because she is, she’s really in love. She just wants to take it slow when it comes to making the commitment of marriage,” our insider adds. “That said, they have talked about marriage, and about starting a family together, it’s definitely on the cards, but it’s still some way down the line right now.”

Khloe rushed in to a wedding with Lamar, 37, after knowing him for only a month and look at how badly that turned out! It’s wise for her to take as much time as she needs before deciding she wants to be a bride again. Tristan is still so young and he just had a baby of his own with ex Jordan Craig back in Dec. 2016, when she gave birth to their son.

Khloe is so impressed with how he’s handled fatherhood, and revealed she would love kids of her own with Tristan. In an interview with ES magazine in Apr,. she shared that “I would love to have a family,” Khloe gushed. “We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom.” Aw! They’re not in a rush though, as she added “I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking’. I feel in my soul it will happen.”

HollywoodLifers, did you think Khloe and Tristan would make it this far? Do you think he’s the man she’s destined to marry?

