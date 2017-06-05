Tiny Pregnancy Rumor: Could She & T.I. Be Back Together & Expecting Baby #4?

What’s going on here?! Nearly six months after Tiny filed for divorce from T.I., she’s reportedly pregnant with his child, and debuted an apparent baby bump while out over the weekend. WHAT will Bernice Burgos think!?

Tiny and T.I. are expecting another baby together, according to a shocking new report from Media Take Out. The site recently reported that Tiny is pregnant with her and T.I.’s fourth child together, and now, she appears to be sporting the first signs of an apparent baby bump. A photo of the singer from over the weekend shows her wearing a skintight white shirt tucked into light-wash jeans, and MTO claims she’s showing off a “clear baby bump” in the shot. However, there has been no confirmation of a pregnancy. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Back in December, Tiny shocked everyone by filing for divorce from T.I. after 7 years of marriage and 17 years together. The divorce has yet to be finalized, but Tiny has been pretty clear that she’s done with the 36-year-old. Plus, he’s been romantically linked to the gorgeous Bernice Burgos in recent weeks, although HollywoodLife.com recently learned EXCLUSIVELY that he’s still smitten with his longtime love. “T.I. just can’t quit Tiny,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s always creeping on her social [media].”

Meanwhile, another source revealed to HollywoodLife.com that Tiny is also having trouble with the relationship ending. “She is torn because after everything she has been put through with T.I., deep in her heart, she still doesn’t want to leave him,” the insider explained. “But at the same time she knows she can’t stay in a marriage if he has no loyalty or integrity. “

Since they have three young kids together, Tiny and T.I. have spent time with one another since their December split, but it would certainly be quite shocking if this pregnancy news is the real deal. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to T.I. and Tiny’ reps for comment.

