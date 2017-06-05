T.I. & Tiny Pregnancy Rumors: ‘The Timing Would Be Terrible’ For Both Of Them

Uh oh! Did T.I. and Tiny have some hot breakup sex that’s led to baby number four for the former couple? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details about how her rumored pregnancy would be absolutely terrible for the exes.

Even though Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, filed for divorce from T.I., 36, back in Dec. of 2016, there’s now a rumor floating around that the pair are expecting another baby! Media Take Out on June 5 claimed that a photo taken over the weekend where she was wearing a tight white tee tucked into light wash jeans showed a “clear baby bump.” That would be a disaster for the exes! “If Tiny is pregnant again then she hasn’t told T.I. about it! They haven’t hooked-up for some time, so he would be pretty surprised if she was. Although accidents do happen, the last time they did sleep together he was really careful,” a source close to T.I. tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Having more kids together isn’t something either of them have discussed, and let’s face it, the timing would be terrible. Tiny has always said that she’s done having kids, and that she wants to enjoy being free and single again — so, it seems unlikely that she would have gotten pregnant,” our insider adds. The former Xscape singer posted a pic on Instagram happily flaunting her hot body and teeny waist less than a month ago on May 12, so it seems unlikely that she’s suddenly with child. Not to mention, Tip has been romancing reality star Bernice Burgos, 37, for several months now.

While neither T.I. or Tiny has responded to the rumor, assuming someone is pregnant based upon a photo can be totally misleading. After all, Halle Berry hit up a red carpet event on June 4 wearing a skin-tight silver cocktail dress which showed off a giant protruding belly. The internet exploded with speculation that the gorgeous 50-year-old was pregnant — especially since she cupped her tummy in once pic — until she clapped back on Instagram, asking “Can a girl have some steak and fries??” Maybe Tiny just wanted to have a good meal, as in the photo MTO used to make the pregnancy claim she appeared to be leaving a restaurant.

