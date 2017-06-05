Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: She’s Insanely Attracted To Him & Loves His Chill Vibe

Taylor Swift is totally into her new guy, Joe Alwyn, because he’s totally laid back. The British hottie is helping Taylor slow things down in her own life, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY, and it’s making him irresistible to the ‘1989’ star.

Joe Alwyn, 26, is unlike any other guy Taylor Swift, 27, has been with. She’s dated a few British babes before, but there’s one big difference when it comes to Joe: he’s so chill. It’s just what Taylor needs after being in high-profile romances. Joe’s not about that Hollywood scene, despite being in the industry himself, and they’re really experiencing something special together! Her new beau is inspiring her to sit back and relax!

“[Taylor] loves how laid back and non-Hollywood Joe is, how chill and cool,” a Taylor insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though he’s an actor, he’s totally not into that scene. Taylor also loves his sense of humor, and she’s a sucker for a British accent, so that definitely scores brownie points! They have a really strong mental connection, in addition to an insane physical attraction. Even though they have led drastically different lives, they actually have a surprising amount in common. Taylor really is reigning herself in as much as possible, and is trying not to rush things. But it’s super tough for her, as she’s kind of an all-or-nothing kinda girl.”

Good for her! Taylor is one of the hardest working people in the entertainment industry, and she deserves the chance to stay out of the limelight for a little bit and enjoy her relationship. Joe seems like an amazing guy! They seem to be getting more serious day by day, too. They were spotted in Nashville — Taylor’s hometown — having a sweet little coffee date on June 3. Was she taking him to visit her parents already? How awesome! Just two days prior, they were seen boarding a plane in the UK headed. Did they see Joe’s parents, too?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor and Joe are going to be together for a long time? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.