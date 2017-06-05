Orlando Shooting: ‘Multiple’ Victims Reported Just 1 Week Before Pulse Nightclub Anniversary

Just one week before the anniversary of the horrific Pulse nightclub shooting, a new report claims that ‘multiple fatalities’ have occurred inside a local Orlando, Florida business. So sad.

Before the 9am hour on Monday, June 5, an unidentified gunman opened fire inside a local business in Orlando, Florida, reports Fox News. The Orange Country Sheriff’s Department tweeted that there were “multiple fatalities”, but that the situation was “contained” and the location had been “stabilized”. It’s unclear the exact location of where the shooting took place, though the report claims it was off of Forsyth Road near Full Sail University. Jane Watrel of the Orange County PD tells HollywoodLife.com, “We are on a contained crime scene. There is no threat to the community. All updates will come via Twitter. @OrangeCoSheriff The Media staging scene is 2530 N. Forsyth Rd.” Please stay tuned to HollywoodLife.com for updates on this terrifying ordeal as the news continues to unfold in Florida.

This gun-related tragedy comes at a very difficult time for the people of Orlando. On June 12 the city faces the one year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre, where 49 people were murdered and 53 were severely injured. Thankfully the two shootings do not seem at all related as CNN is referring to the June 5 incident as a “workplace” attack. Until more details about the shooter, the victims, and the motive are available we are in the dark about why this deadly attack occurred.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

HollywoodLifers — Our thoughts remain with the victims and all involved with this horrific event. Please leave your kind words and condolences in the comments below.