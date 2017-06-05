Selena Gomez Loved Working On ‘The Voice’: Will She Return As A Coach?

‘The Voice’ already has big-name coaches lined up for the next two season, but could Selena Gomez be added to the mix? Nearly two years after she mentored contestants on season 9 of the show, Selena is now revealing if she’d ever return as a full-time coach!

Selena Gomez, 24, joined Gwen Stefani, 47, as an adviser on season 9 of The Voice, and now, she’s dishing all about what a great time she had working on the show. “I appreciate Adam [Levine] and Blake [Shelton]’s back and forth. It’s the funniest thing ever,” she gushed on Sirius XM Morning Mash-Up. “I love the bickering. But Gwen was beautiful and amazing. It was a surreal experience. Working with the artists was incredible. They were so proud and they listened and took their art seriously.”

So, would she be interested in taking one of the spots in the big red chairs? “I don’t know,” she admitted. “I wouldn’t be opposed to it!” UMMMM, yes please! The coaches panel for season 12 is already set — Adam, Blake and Miley Cyrus, 24, will be returning, along with new coach Jennifer Hudson. For season 13 next spring, Kelly Clarkson will join Adam and Blake, with the fourth spot still left open. Obviously, it’s a very time consuming job, with two nights of live shows for several weeks, not to mention weeks of filming pre-taped episodes beforehand. As of now, Selena’s schedule in the future is pretty open, but with more new music on the way and a promise to fans to tour again soon, that could change very quickly.

Plus, Selena’s also been very busy spending time with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, recently. The two have been hot and heavy since they went public in January, and since she’s in New York City this week and he has some shows in the area, we can probably expect her to pop up at a few more of his concerts. Too cute!

HollywoodLifers, would you want to see Selena as a coach on The Voice?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.