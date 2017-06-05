Selena Gomez Hasn’t Met Taylor Swift’s BF: I’m Hanging Out With ‘My New Person’

Image Courtesy of Twitter

Are Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift getting their double date on? Nope! In a new interview, Selena shared that she’s too busy hanging out with her own boy, The Weeknd, to meet Taylor’s new guy, Joe Alwyn.

They might be best friends forever, but that doesn’t mean they are doing every single thing together. Selena Gomez, 24, gushed over spending time with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, over meeting Taylor Swift‘s boo while talking to Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits on Monday, June 5. When asked if the two ever get together with The Weeknd and Joe Alwyn, 26, Selena shot the idea down real quick with a truth bomb. “I hang out with my new person a lot!” she shared, referring to The Weeknd. But don’t worry, Taylena fans! This doesn’t mean that there’s anything going down between Selena and Taylor. In fact, she explained that it’s the complete opposite.

“No, honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy,” Selena shared. “I’m super stoked, too.” As for how her romance with The Weeknd is going, Selena had nothing but really positive things to say about their relationship. “It’s been a good time. I love being supportive and being there and having somebody’s back,” she explained. “I haven’t had that feeling in a while.” Aw! How sweet is Selena? Not only does she want to ensure that her friend, Taylor, is happy, but she’s also gushing over how being with The Weeknd has made her happy, too. Double dates may not be working out right now, but lets not count them out. After all, we know that Taylor loves to throw big, lavish parties for her squad and we’re Selena would not only be invited to the next one but also bring The Weeknd along with her!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Selena not having met Taylor's boyfriend yet?

