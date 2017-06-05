Selena Gomez’s Next Single Will Be ‘Surprising’: Is The Weeknd Inspiring A New Sound?

Loving ‘Bad Liar?’ Get excited, because Selena Gomez revealed on June 5 that more music is right around the corner. Her next single will sound completely unexpected according to the songstress, and we have to wonder: is The Weeknd inspiring a new sound?

Selena Gomez, 24, is about to shock fans with yet another change in musical direction, and we can’t wait. “The second single is even more surprising than ‘Bad Liar,'” she revealed on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on June 5. “I’ve always wanted to try and have my music be an evolution. It’s not me doing a continuation of something,” she added. “I want it [my music] to feel genuine, honest and real. I have to trust my gut.” Okay, we need to hear this song NOW! But in the meantime, you can watch an excerpt from Selena’s interview above.

Selena also shared that she’s been working on her new sound for quite some time now. We’re just speculating here, but that means The Weeknd, 27, might have fit into the timeline! “We had [‘Bad Liar’] for over a year. I took 90 days off and I’ve been in the studio for over a year. All the new music that’s coming is very different,” she reiterated on the SiriusXM Morning Mash Up. “The next one is completely different from ‘Bad Liar.’ It’s been an evolution and I wanted it to sound like something I’ve never done before.” We’ll have to wait and see if it seems like Abel influenced her next songs, and you know we’ll keep you posted!

Loved having @selenagomez stop by! Can't wait for that's second single, send it to me first ❤️ #selenaonelvis A post shared by Elvis Duran (@elvisduran) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

