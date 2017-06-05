Selena Gomez really knows how to take date night to the next level! The gorgeous ‘Bad Liar’ singer shared pics of her outfit for a night out with her man The Weeknd, and her lingerie-inspired look is as sexy as it is sweet! See the pics, here.

We’re definitely taking date night style notes from Selena Gomez, 24! The gorgeous singer shared some adorable pics on Instagram on June 5, captioning one of them “date night” and tagging her boyfriend The Weeknd, 27. In the photographs, Selly appears to be sitting on some kind of rooftop patio, lounging on a striped couch while the sun illuminates her shoulders. It’s a lovely setting, but what really caught our eye was her lingerie-inspired dress! See pics of Selena and The Weeknd.

Selena seems cool and comfortable in her lacy frock, which looks like a negligee. It has thin straps and is made of a lovely gray satin, and features a swath of delicate black lace just over her chest. It reveals the slightest amount of cleavage and lots of leg. Somehow she found the perfect balance of naughty and innocent and we need to steal it ASAP! Even her hair and makeup has a sultry glow. Her thick brown mane is perfectly disheveled and her eyes have a last-night rim of smudged black liner. It’s so hot!

Selena has had a very long day of press in New York City on June 5, so she’s certainly earned a date night with her man. Though she praised her ex Justin Bieber’s performance at One Love Manchester in an interview, she seems totally committed and in love with Abel. Hopefully she’ll share more date night pics soon!

date night A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

