Selena Gomez: Justin Bieber’s Emotional Manchester Performance ‘Was Beautiful’

Aww! Selena Gomez has done a lot of growing over the past year, and she proved how sweet and mature she is on June 5 with kind words for her ex Justin Bieber. The ‘Bad Liar’ singer called his ‘One Love Manchester’ performance ‘beautiful.’ Listen, here!

We were all feeling warm and fuzzy inside after Ariana Grande, 23, hosted the One Love Manchester concert to benefit the bombing victims in England on June 4. It seems like the raw emotion and inspiring togetherness got to Selena Gomez, 24, as well! When she sat down to chat with Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash-Up on June 5, she had nothing but kind words about the concert, including the performance by her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23! See pics from One Love Manchester.

“It was beautiful,” she gushed, the second the concert was brought up. “I thought everyone did such a beautiful job. It was so gorgeous. I loved how she [Ariana] ended it. I thought Justin did great. It was really beautiful.” Wow! Selly brought up Justin without even being asked. If you ask us, that means she’s really matured and moved on. She must be in a good place. Good for you, girl! And we must admit, his performance was lovely. He did a stripped down version of “Coldwater” that gave us goosebumps, and even he was in tears talking about the need to spread love. So touching!

The host mentioned that it’s amazing “when so many people can come together and battle hate with so much love,” and Selena couldn’t help but agree. “That’s what I hope everyone can take away,” she said enthusiastically. “That’s what I hope they understand, that we are not going to live in fear, we refuse to.” Yas queen! Maybe that’s why she’s feeling so kind toward her ex. There’s no reason to be bitter or angry when there is already so much cruelty in the world. Let’s just share positivity and light like Sel!

