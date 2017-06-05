Rihanna Blasts Fat-Shamers With Epic Meme: See Her Clap Back

Slay, queen! Fans couldn’t stop buzzing when photos surfaced of Rihanna looking fuller figured, and she finally responded to the criticism with her own brand of wit. The Barbadian beauty fired back at fat-shamers on June 5, sharing a hilarious meme!

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all! Rihanna, 29, taught her haters that important lesson on June 5, by firing back at fat-shamers with an epic meme. Taking to Instagram, the singer made it clear that she’s heard and seen all the mean comments about her newfound curves, but RiRi’s not letting it get her down. Sharing a side-by-side pic of rapper Gucci Mane, 37, and his changed physique, she captioned it, “if you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, then you don’t get me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.” Let’s give a round of applause to Rihanna!

A picture of the Barbadian beauty looking more full-figured than usual had fans wildly speculating that she was pregnant with her first child, since she was wearing a light blue shirt and baggy pants while hitting the town on May 28. “She looking real pregnant,” one follower commented, adding how her face is “filling out.” Others didn’t jump to conclusions so quickly, suggesting that she finally stopped caring so much about her superficial celebrity appearance and just chilled.

Either way, Rihanna is a boss babe and she looks fabulous at any size. That’s the beauty of a woman! Fans were loving it when she finally blasted her nay-sayers, as one commented, “I like me some thickness.” Another noted, “😄😄😄 you look good boo… all slim/thick and fine 😍😍😍.” The songstress put her sizzling figure on full display while sitting court-side seat at the NBA Finals game. She also dressed to impress at a fashion launch at the Revolve store in LA on May 31. As we previously reported, “The speculation is tough for her,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Rihanna always brings her A-game with her fierce fashion sense and we love that her style always evolves, so we’re glad to see her getting the last laugh! 😢 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Rihanna responded to the criticism? Tell us!

