Peyton Manning is certainly enjoying his retirement. The former NFL quarterback hit the links on June 4, playing golf…with Donald Trump! Once fans heard that the former Denver Bronco was a pal with the unpopular president, they were absolutely disgusted.

Seeing President Donald Trump, 70, go golfing is no surprise, as Trump seems to spend every single weekend with a club in his hand. Yet, some fans were deeply shook when they found out that Peyton Manning, 41, was his golfing buddy on June 4. The former Denver Broncos star and Senator Bob Corker, 64, (R-Tenn.) joined Donald at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, according to TMZ. One clever person even managed to snap a picture of the four of them having lunch together, with Donald wearing his trademark red “Make America Great Again” hat.

The group reportedly played for over four hours, but reports didn’t say who won. There was a clear loser, though. Peyton got roasted online after people found out he decided to join Donald’s golf party. One persons aid that after realizing that Peyton and Donald probably idolize each other, he was “about to puke my guts up.” Another person said that the ex-Indianapolis Colts star had “no moral values” by playing with the “worst president.”

Peyton probably shouldn’t be surprised by this backlash, as golfer Rory McIlroy, 27, was also blasted for playing a few rounds of golf with the president. Still, some NFL fans were just stunned that another NFL quarterback was a Trumpkin, as some pointed out how Tom Brady, 39, of the New England Patriots is a close friend of the current president. Another person tweeted that after seeing Peyton play with Trump, “John Elway [is] back to being my favorite Bronco.” Except, someone should tell that person that John, 56, attended Trump’s inauguration, so it seems Peyton’s not the only ex-Bronco that’s on Team Trump.

Peyton Manning having lunch with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/UqhKKp6uos — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) June 5, 2017

So Papa John, Donald Trump and Peyton Manning walk into to a bar…. Fuck that bar. — Manny Sanchez (@manchez13) June 5, 2017

Peyton manning golfs with Donald trump? Yep, John elway back to being my favorite bronco — SmhJACQ (@JokesONjacq) June 5, 2017

Didn't know #PeytonManning had no moral values playing golf with the worst president #donaldtrump. Did you sell your soul? — Tim (@bigtimster) June 5, 2017

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are both Donald Trump supporters.. GTFOH — KTL Sun WuKong (@AirJet_SoledOut) June 4, 2017

Peyton wasn’t just in town to hit a few balls with Donald. He was honored on June 4 with the Lincoln Medal, receiving the award at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, per ESPN. The medal is awarded to someone who “exemplifies the lasting legacy and mettle of character embodied by the most beloved president in our nation’s history, President Abraham Lincoln.” After seeing Peyton play 18-holes with Trump, some might not think that he’s really “exemplifying ” those kind of qualities.

What do you think about Peyton and Trump being goflie besties, HollywoodLifers? Are you surprised?

