Melania Trump Stuns In $2,595 Understated Silk Gown At Ford Theatre Gala

REX/Shutterstock

Melania and Ivanka Trump made a seriously stylish entrance as they arrived at the Ford Theatre Gala, where they both rocked frocks by American designers.

It was a glam night out for the Trump family. First Lady Melania Trump, 47, made an appearance in Washington D.C. on June 4 for the Ford Theatre Gala, where she stepped out in a blush pink, floor-length Monique Lhuillier gown for the occasion. Her sumptuous silk ensemble looked beautiful against her frame. Although her wardrobe choices have come into question lately, especially after she was seen in Sicily in a floral Dolce & Gabbana coat that cost more than $50,000, her latest look retails for $2,595. She polished off her outfit with a matching pair of Manolo Blahnik pointy pumps and wore her hair in her signature blowout.

While Melania opted for a light pink hue, Ivanka Trump looked just as good in a maroon J. Mendel dress. Her frock featured long sleeves and a lace bodice, which gave way to a pleated skirt that stopped right above her ankle, putting her sandals on display beneath the dress. The midi length is totally having a moment and Ivanka exhibited that with her latest ensemble, which retails for $5,500. A sparkling pair of statement earrings and her signature blowout polished off her outfit. Prior to attending the event, (which raises money for the Ford Theatre, where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated), Ivanka and her husband attended an event hosted by her father and Melania.

Melania’s frock was a departure from the structured, belted silhouettes and military-inspired outfits she showed off so far as first lady, and it’s interesting to watch her carve out an individual sense of style while in the role. What did you think of the first lady’s latest look? Was her dress insanely chic or too shapeless? Are you liking her style so far?

