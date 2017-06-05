Ariana Grande ‘Changed’ By Manchester Attack: She’s ‘Devoted’ To The City

A bond that will never be broken. After enduring and overcoming tragedy with the brave city of Manchester, Ariana Grande is forever ‘changed’ by the attack. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’ll always be devoted to her loving fans.

Ariana Grande, 23, fought back tears while performing in front of thousands of people at her benefit concert held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England on June 4. Only two weeks after the horrific terrorist attack, she returned to the city and honored the beautiful lives lost — an experience that she’ll carry with her forever. “This concert has changed Ariana’s life,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She will never forget this moment in her life and she will never ever forget what happened.”

“It has changed her and she will always honor those hurt and lost in Manchester,” our Ariana insider added. “She refuses to ever forget and as the anniversaries come and go it will still mean as much to her as it did now. And she hopes that everyone realizes that as times passes that she is still with them and is devoted to the people of Manchester and considers them family.” Ariana sang her heart out at the jam-packed venue, having booked Katy Perry, 32, Justin Bieber, 23, Miley Cyrus, 24, and more stars to perform to raise money for the victims of the attack.

In the wake of the tragedy which claimed 22 lives and injured 64 others, the singer re-released her “One Last Time” and all proceeds go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in coordination with the British Red Cross. The attack has affected Ariana deeply, as she visited all those suffering from the atrocity. She stopped by the hospital to see those still healing and also visited Olivia Campbell‘s mother’s house to pay her respects. Ari revealed that Charlotte Campbell told her that Olivia would have wanted her to play the hits, so that’s what she did!

“I wanna thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong,” Ariana said to the huge crowd in between performing, getting visibly emotional. Looking at her fans, she added, “I think the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the kind of medicine the world needs now.”

