‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap: Logan Tells Rasheeda He Could Be The Father — Not Kirk Frost

Jamaican me crazy! Tension is flying when the ladies jet off to their exotic getaway on tonight’s episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta.’ Rasheeda decides to go last-minute, after Jasmine Washington’s ex confesses he might be the father — and not Kirk Frost!

Yung Joc and Karlie Redd are still in the midst of a very awkward conversation, when she walks into her store’s grand opening with Black Ink Crew’s Caesar Emanuel on her arm. After she introduces her beau, everyone can sense the uneasiness on the June 5 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, titled “Jamaican Flavor.” Karlie plays it cool, but then admits that she had the full intention of rubbing her new romance in his face, much to his dismay. Joc responds by making a swift exit, but not before telling Caesar to get ready for future BS he has in store. Yikes!

Jasmine Washington‘s ex of eleven years, named Logan, pays Rasheeda Frost a surprise visit at her Atlanta-based shop Pressed. Logan claims Jasmine was pregnant with his child at the same time and her son Cannon was even named after his late father. He even brought a death certificate, proving he had “receipts,” so Rasheeda was definitely intrigued, especially after he showed photographic proof of them hanging out. Since he’s really and willing to take a DNA test, she tells him to come back once he finds out the truth. She’s ready for the process of elimination!

Tammy Rivera is finally allowing Waka Flocka to live with her after their split, since he’s trying to prove he’s a changed man. However, she’s still got her reservations and isn’t giving him all the closet space he’s dreaming of quite yet. Tammy shows him a sample of her song “All These Kisses” and Waka convinces her to throw a listening party, since she’s serious about trying to pursue a singing career. Waka can totally see her shining and can’t help but wonder who she’s trying to impress, before Tammy tells him she’s packing for a girls trip to Jamaica. Ooh la la!

Elsewhere, Rasheeda meets up with her longtime friend, Kandi Burruss, to vent to her about her marital woes. It’s clear their bond is so strong, since the Housewives star begins to get teary during their conversation. Rasheeda tells her about Logan and how she wishes Kirk would take a DNA test, since she just wants to be happy. However, if he has a child with another woman, Rasheeda doubts that she could ever love him in the same way. She admits the dating scene is not for her, so she feels stuck. Kandi encourages her to fly to Jamaica and blow off some steam!

Finally, the magical day comes and a few of the ladies arrive to the exotic location first. Tammy, Mimi Faust and Karlie pose by the beach in Tammy’s designer bathing suits, striking several poses for a sizzling photo shoot. They’re having a blast and sipping on drinks, when Melissa Scott arrives and they decide to hash out their issues — somewhat. Jessica Dime shows up and has a semi-awkward interaction with Tammy, but the alcohol is flowing and they’re all ready to put the drama behind them. Unexpectedly, Rasheeda arrives and the party is officially started! She talks about her Kirk troubles briefly, revealing that he doesn’t know Logan is a possible factor.

As expected, their fun-filled night is LIT to the fullest. Rocking their sexiest looks, the girls arrive at the bash and are ready to have a blast. Karlie turns up the heat, especially when she’s called to the stage to let her freak flag fly. While getting down to the ground, she shows off her twerking skills and everyone thinks it’s a riot! They’re cracking up and enjoying their time away. Later, when their chatting about their relationships, Joc walks up with Tresure P and it causes a scene. Karlie can’t believe he would ruin their vacation, and he also brought some extra unexpected guests!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think is the father of Jasmine Washington’s baby?! Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.