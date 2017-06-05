London Attack Victim Woman, 30, Who Helped Homeless Died In Fiance’s Arms

Christina Archibald was visiting London with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson, when she was killed during a terrorist attack on June 3. Ferguson, now feeling ‘broken,’ watched as a van mowed down his partner, where she later died in his arms. Get the devastating details and an update on Ferguson.

Christine (Chrissy) Archibald, 30, and her partner Tyler Ferguson, were walking along London Bridge station on June 3, when a terror attack occured. She was the first attack victim to be identified by police. After the Canadian native was mowed down by a speeding van, her partner desperately tried to save her.

Ferguson was walking ahead of Archibald on London Bridge when the attack happened. “He heard tires screeching and he looked back, and he just saw the mayhem going on and the van hitting people,” his brother, Mark Ferguson told CBC News. “He tried CPR on her…. First responders showed up right away and they tried to do everything they could for her. She passed in his arms.”

Archibald, who was originally from Castlegar B.C. [a city in Canada], moved to Europe with Tyler Ferguson, who is an accountant in the Netherlands. It was her first time visiting London.

As for Ferguson — He remains in London, where his brother said that family members are traveling to be with him. “He can’t sleep, he can’t eat, he can’t think, he can’t do anything, really,” Mark Ferguson added. “He’s just trying to hold on until my mom gets there.” Ferguson’s sister Cassie added that Tyler is “broken into a million pieces.”

Archibald would have had “no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”, her family said in a statement. “We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected. She lived this belief, working in a shelter [Alpha House] for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance. Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.” The Archibald family also said that Christine studied social work in Calgary, before she moved to Europe.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he was “heartbroken” to learn of Archibald’s death. “These hateful acts do not deter us; they only strengthen our resolve… Canadians stand united with the British people,” he said. “We will continue to work together with the United Kingdom and all our allies to fight terrorism and bring perpetrators to justice.”

The brutal attack left seven dead and 48 injured. After multiple terrorists — who were later shot by police — mowed down dozens of pedestrians on London Bridge, they went on a stabbing spree in Borough Market area. ISIS claimed responsibility for the third terrorist attack to take place in the UK in 2017.

